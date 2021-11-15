Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

New state casino rules to require $1 million license fee

items.[0].image.alt
Joe Raedle
File: A poker player holds a stack of his chips during play on the opening day of the Seminole Hard Rock Poker Showdown on March 27, 2014 in Hollywood, Florida.
Poker tables disappearing from casinos
Posted at 11:22 AM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 12:22:24-05

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — To operate a casino at a Nebraska horse racetrack companies will have to pay $1 million for a 20-year license. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission released the new casino rules on Friday.

Voters authorized casino gambling at horse tracks in Nebraska in 2020. Racing and Gaming Executive Director Tom Sage said an industry consultant helped the state draft its rules by looking at what has worked well in other states.

All six licensed horse tracks, in Lincoln, Omaha, South Sioux City, Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings, have announced plans to add casinos. Six additional racetracks have been proposed in Bellevue, Gering, Kimball, Norfolk, North Platte and York.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018