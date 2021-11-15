New state casino rules to require $1 million license fee

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — To operate a casino at a Nebraska horse racetrack companies will have to pay $1 million for a 20-year license. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission released the new casino rules on Friday.

Voters authorized casino gambling at horse tracks in Nebraska in 2020. Racing and Gaming Executive Director Tom Sage said an industry consultant helped the state draft its rules by looking at what has worked well in other states.

All six licensed horse tracks, in Lincoln, Omaha, South Sioux City, Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings, have announced plans to add casinos. Six additional racetracks have been proposed in Bellevue, Gering, Kimball, Norfolk, North Platte and York.

