New technology at Boys Town makes brain imaging of young children possible

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — New technology at the Boys Town National Research Hospital will give researchers and doctors the ability to do brain imaging with young children who previously couldn't.

It's called an OPM, or optically-pumped magnetometer. It's wearable sensors that give the ability to give brain imaging like larger machines would, but the subject can move without disrupting the results. It's also useful for doing brain imaging on anyone who has difficulty remaining still.

"Today research into pediatric brain health really takes a giant leap forward," said Tony Wilson, the director of the Institute for Human Neuroscience.

The device at Boys Town gives better quality than any similar machine in North America. It was developed and installed by a company in England, Cerca Magnetics, and was funded by a $1.5 million grant from the National Institute of Health.

It will allow pediatric researchers at Boys Town to look into how the brain develops at young ages, including the impact of things like trauma and toxins.

Mapping the brain can also help make brain surgeries more accurate, Wilson said. This makes that possible for all ages and people who have difficulty sitting still.

Wilson said brain imaging is something Omaha has bragging rights on.

"Omaha is known as an international hub for imaging research," Wilson said. "There's more discoveries, publications and imaging instrumentation in this city than in any other city."

