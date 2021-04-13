New trend: Matching masks to adorn prom dresses

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Stitch-by-stitch, Ana Brito Prado was able to keep her business going during the pandemic by making masks.

"When the pandemic started I was worried. It was something I had to learn how to make and get skills I didn't have before. I never would have imagined making face masks as I specialize in alterations for clothes but I had to adjust to survive. We have a lot of contracts with Nebraska businesses and I have made over 10,000 masks in one year," said Prado, owner of Fast Alterations.

With prom season here, business is picking up with mask requests to match prom dresses.

Shay Frost came in to get her dress altered but is leaving feeling much more excited about her prom look.

"It's just expected that you will wear a mask and I really didn't think about how it would match or how it would look but now that I have discovered that a mask will match it I have realized it is an important factor," said Frost, a senior at Central High School.

"They come and request for their dress to be hemmed and with the leftover material to have a matching face mask," added Prado.

Along with matching masks for prom dresses, an equal number of requests have come in for matching masks to go with wedding dresses. Prado said she's has even had requests from men asking for matching masks for their suits.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

