New U.S. Courts, Senate offices in Council Bluffs to be dedicated Friday

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — A new 29,000 square foot, approximately $7 million building will be dedicated Friday morning in Council Bluffs, per the U.S. General Services Administration.

The building will not be open to the public, because it is a secure building that will house U.S. Courts and offices for U.S. Senators.

The new building allots space for the offices of senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, as well as more general services including the U.S. Attorney's Office for the South District of Iowa, the U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services and the U.S. Marshals Service for the Southern District of Iowa, among others.

The U.S. GSA awarded the 20-year-lease in December 2019, completing the project under the original $7.3 million budget but with slight completion delays due that were attributed to supply chain issues.

“The new courthouse is wonderfully accessible and is extremely efficient in its design,” said Chief Judge John A. Jarvey, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, per a statement from the U.S. GSA.

