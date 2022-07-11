OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's a new concept about to make its way onto the Omaha food scene, and Sunday, people were able to get a taste of the new experience.

Blend is a virtual food hall where menu items from various food trucks are made available in one location for pick up or delivery.

Customers place their orders online and then pick them up at the food hall.

A pop-up event was held Sunday where people could try out the new experience.

Co-owner Jon Stastny says the concept is an easier way to get into the restaurant business.

"We're kind of taking that roadblock or that barrier away and allowing people the opportunity to kind of foster their business and offer some support that way as well as grow our own business," said Stastny.

Blend Virtual Food Hall is located at 107 and Q and will hold another pop-up event next weekend. Their grand opening is set for July 22.

