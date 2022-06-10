New virtual reality installation at KANEKO immerses visitors into lives of immigrants, refugees

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A new installation at KANEKO is exploring the experiences of immigrants and refugees.

It’s called Carne y Arena—an Academy-award-winning virtual reality experience by Mexican film director Alejandro Iñárritu.

Guests are asked to remove their shoes and enter a vast, dark room full of sand where a headset transports visitors into an emotional, realistic journey of Central American and Mexican refugees.

The installation is based on true accounts and comes to KANEKO after sold-out runs in various countries.

“This is a very thought-provoking experience. Something that’s going to stay with you for days. It’s something that opens up conversations, it makes it so that you have a lot of different, new insights of what technology does, what the power of art does to your thought process and your emotions. And even gives you a little bit of an insight into a real human experience that’s happening every day all over the world,” said Stephan Grot, Executive Director at KANEKO.

KANEKO is working with multiple community organizations to create programming related to the exhibit.

Carne y Arena is open through Sept. 10. It is not recommended for people under 13 years of age.

