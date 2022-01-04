New year, same safety guidelines; Nebraska has lowest amount of traffic deaths in 5 years

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — What are some of your New Year’s resolutions? Some might try going back to the gym, reading more, or learning a new language. The Nebraska Department of Transportation and Nebraska State Patrol are asking drivers to be safer on the roads in 2022.

This goal comes as Nebraska recorded the least road fatalities in five years.

There were a total of 220 fatalities in 2021 which is a 5% drop from 2020 which had 233 deaths. This shows a consecutive yearly drop in deaths as in 2019 there were 248 reported fatalities on roads.

NSP and NDOT remind drivers to always follow traffic laws, put down the cell phone, drive sober and wear a seat belt.

“It’s impossible to attribute the reduction to one factor, but safe driving of those who share our roadways will always have the biggest impact,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol.

You can also stay safe during weather events or uncertain driving conditions by checking Nebraska 511.

If you ever need help on the road you can call the NSP Highway Helpline at *55 or 800-525-5555.

