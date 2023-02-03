Watch Now
Newly opened Omaha Children's Museum exhibit celebrates indigenous community

The exhibit is called "A Generation of Hope: Indigenous Peoples of the Heartland" and was designed in partnership with the local indigenous community.
Posted at 6:55 PM, Feb 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-02 19:55:38-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A newly opened exhibit at the Omaha Children’s Museum is celebrating Indigenous people and traditions in the heartland.

It’s called "A Generation of Hope: Indigenous Peoples of the Heartland" and was designed in partnership with the local indigenous community.

The exhibit features a bur oak tree, a traditional school, games and much more.

Organizers hope children leave the exhibit with a new perspective and greater appreciation for indigenous culture.

"The goal is to explore and share the history and culture of indigenous people and celebrate that in a way that shows respect, joy and fun and gives kids a chance to have an exposure to that community early on in their life," said Sarah Nucci, director of exhibits at the Omaha Children's Museum.

A tipi hand painted by members of the Oglala Lakota tribe will soon be on display.

The exhibit is open through mid-September.

