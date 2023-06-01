Newly renovated Omaha park opens for folks of all ages to enjoy

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — What started as neighbors' shared vision four years ago has come to life.

Brown Park has a new playground, a painted pavilion, an adult exercise area, a new picnic shelter and more. The cost of improvements was $500,000.

A ribbon cut was held on Thursday afternoon to open the park for folks to enjoy.

"Brown Park is another great example of our commitment to upgrade our city parks. And every time we cut a ribbon, we celebrate opportunities for success. Brown Park will always provide (an) environment to the young and to the young at heart," said Mayor Jean Stothert.

Some money for the project came from nonprofits like Heartland Workers Center, Spark and the Omaha Community Foundation as well as neighbors and private donors.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.