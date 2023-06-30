Watch Now
Next acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Nebraska announced

Federal courthouse
Paul Hammel/Nebraska Examiner
Federal courthouse in downtown Lincoln.
Federal courthouse
Posted at 11:32 AM, Jun 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-30 12:32:07-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — Susan Lehr, who has been with the Nebraska U.S. Attorney’s Office for 24 years, was announced Thursday as the next acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Nebraska.

Lehr, the district’s first assistant U.S. attorney, will take over  Saturday following the retirement of interim U.S. Attorney Steven A. Russell. 

Russell announced his retirement this week.

According to the announcement of Lehr, the Omaha native is a 1988 graduate of the Denver University College of Law. She completed a temporary stint with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C., and previously worked as a prosecutor in the Buffalo and Douglas County Attorneys’ offices. She has handled a wide variety of criminal cases during her tenure.

Lehr will serve until a new U.S. Attorney is appointed by the president and confirmed by the U.S. Senate. 

In recent years, that process has been slow, at least in Nebraska. Biden has not named a U.S. Attorney for the District of Nebraska since taking office in 2021.

