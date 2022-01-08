Next Friday is first guided full moon hike of 2022 in Fontenelle Forest

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — Each month this year, Fontenelle Forest is offering a chance to hike under a full moon and learn more about the animals that come out after dark.

A naturalist guides every hike, sharing information on the nightlife and type of full moon. January's moon is called the "wolf moon," while February's is a "snow moon."

There are still spots available for the next upcoming event on Jan.14. The maximum capacity of each hike is 35 people and there is a $10 fee for members and a $20 fee for non-members.

"It's just so much fun and it's such a different kind of adventure to get to see the forest at night and to explore," said Lauren Walker, education program manager at Fontenelle Forest. "And just also with the new year comes new goals and it's a great thing to get outside and enjoy some nature."

Every hike begins around sunset and ends with a bonfire and s'mores.

To register for a guided full moon hike, follow this link.

