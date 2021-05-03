Next Monday is the last day of early, in-person voting for the City of Omaha election

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you’re planning to vote early and in-person for the May 11 City of Omaha general election, the final day to do so is coming up.

According to a release, the deadline is Monday, May 10 at 5:00 p.m.

The commission will also be extending office hours on Saturday, May 8 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. to help people casting ballots for the City of Omaha General Election and the Douglas County West Community Schools Bond Election.

The office is located at 12220 West Center Road in the Bel Air Plaza, just northwest of Nobbies.

All day-of ballots for the City of Omaha General Election must be received by the commission or at an official drop box by 8:00 p.m. on the day of the election.

All day-of ballots for the Douglas County West Community Schools Bond Election must be received by 5:00 p.m. at the office or an official ballot drop box that same day.

Ballot drop boxes can be found at:

City/County Building: 1819 Farnam Street

1819 Farnam Street South Omaha Library: 2808 Q Street

2808 Q Street Charles B. Washington Library: 2868 Ames Avenue

2868 Ames Avenue Clarkson College Parking Lot 8: 42nd and Farnam Streets

42nd and Farnam Streets Goodwill: 4805 N 72nd Street

4805 N 72nd Street Ralston Police Department: 7400 Main Street, Ralston

7400 Main Street, Ralston Asian Market: 321 N 76th Street

321 N 76th Street Milton R. Abrahams Library: 5111 N 90th Street

5111 N 90th Street Douglas County Election Commission: 12220 W Center Road

12220 W Center Road Douglas County Engineer’s Office: 15505 W Maple Road

15505 W Maple Road Millard Public Schools Foundation: 5225 S 159th Avenue

5225 S 159th Avenue Spring Ridge Shopping Center: 178th and Pacific Streets

178th and Pacific Streets Bess Johnson Elkhorn Library: 2100 Reading Plaza, Elkhorn

Other information from the Douglas County Election Commission:

Voters who have returned their early voting ballot for the City of Omaha General Election and voters who have returned their by-mail ballot for the Douglas County West Schools Bond Election may check its status (accepted or rejected) by visiting www.votedouglascounty.com . On the home page under Shortcuts, select “Vote Early By Mail” and then “Early Voting Ballot Status Check.” This will redirect you to the Nebraska Secretary of State’s voter check page. Voters must provide first name, last name, and county to match the voter registration, click “Look Up,” and then provide their date of birth. If the ballot was rejected, the voter should call the Election Commission at (402) 444-VOTE (8683) to learn if the issue may be resolved.

All registered voters who reside within the City of Omaha boundaries are eligible to vote in the General Election on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Voters residing within the Douglas County West Community School District are eligible to vote in the by-mail Special Bond Election, also on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Voters may confirm their information, such as political districts and polling places, as well as view their sample ballot, by visiting our website at www.votedouglascounty.com and entering their house number and zip code in the “Find Your Voting Information” area. Voters may also call the Election Commission at (402) 444-VOTE (8683) during business hours (Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.).

