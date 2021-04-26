Watch
NewsPolitical

Actions

Omaha mayoral debate with Jean Stothert and RJ Neary

items.[0].image.alt
File
RJ Neary and Jean Stothert
5C7zrP0B.jpg
Posted at 6:01 PM, Apr 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-26 20:03:20-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert squared off against challenger RJ Neary in a debate moderated by 3 News Now reporter Jon Kipper.

The debate was sponsored by AARP Nebraska.

Watch the debate below or on our Facebook page.

Voters go to the polls to decide on Omaha's next mayor on May 11.

RELATED COVERAGE

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018