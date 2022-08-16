NFM buries time capsule on Tuesday, politicians and news stations join in the fun

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — NFM is celebrating its 85th anniversary and planning ahead for its centennial with a time capsule that was buried on Tuesday.

Governor Ricketts, Congressman Don Bacon and Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert put items in the capsule.

So did 3 News Now.

Ricketts spoke about the legacy established by NFM's founder — Mrs. B. — in 1937.

“This is a great American story that demonstrates why this is the greatest nation in the world. Because of the opportunity for people like Rose Blumkin," said Ricketts.

The capsule will be dug up in 15 years when NFM turns 100.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.