NFM buries time capsule on Tuesday, politicians and news stations join in the fun

The time capsule will be dug up in 15 years to mark NFM's 100th birthday
NFM is celebrating its 85th anniversary and planning ahead for its centennial with a time capsule that was buried on Tuesday.
Posted at 6:19 PM, Aug 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-16 19:19:47-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — NFM is celebrating its 85th anniversary and planning ahead for its centennial with a time capsule that was buried on Tuesday.

Governor Ricketts, Congressman Don Bacon and Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert put items in the capsule.

So did 3 News Now.

Ricketts spoke about the legacy established by NFM's founder — Mrs. B. — in 1937.

“This is a great American story that demonstrates why this is the greatest nation in the world. Because of the opportunity for people like Rose Blumkin," said Ricketts.

The capsule will be dug up in 15 years when NFM turns 100.

