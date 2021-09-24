NFM donates thousands of dollars and pounds of food to Food Bank for the Heartland

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday, The Food Bank for the Heartland received a big donation from Nebraska Furniture Mart.

Employees in various departments at the Nebraska Furniture Mart challenged each other to see how much they could donate to help the food bank. The campaign resulted in thousands of pounds of food and a big check.

"This is something the Furniture Mart has been doing for a number of years,” said President and CEO of the Foodbank for the Heartland Brian Barks. “The fact that they generated roughly $4,000 in financial contributions and over 2,000 pounds worth of food helps us tremendously in our mission to help feed people who need food assistance."

One of the challenges as part of the drive was a can creation contest where departments came up with some amazing works of art out of cans.

