NFM gearing up for holiday shopping starting Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — With global supply chain issues, many people are doing their holiday shopping earlier this year. With this in mind, Nebraska Furniture Mart moved up its holiday shopping sneak peek for the media to today.

Normally, they do this closer to Thanksgiving when Black Friday serves as the typical kick-off point for the holiday shopping season.

“A lot of people come here to buy big-screen TVs,” said a Nebraska Furniture Mart spokesperson. “We have thousands currently in inventory and we have our 130 different models to choose from, some of them up to $1,800 dollars off MSRP and free delivery for TVs over 51 inches...we just don't know how long they're going to last. That's why we have thousands, there's just huge demand that's why we're starting things off on Monday."

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.