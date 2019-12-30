NHS uses fish skin bandage to help burned cat

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska Humane Society vets sutured disinfected tilapia skin onto a cat who suffered burns on about 50% of his body after being rescued from a house fire.

King, a young cat, came to NHS on Dec. 21.

Veterinarians at UC-Davis in California have experienced good results using fish skins to form "organic bandages" on animals burned in the wildfires.

The fish skin provides protection, pain relief and offers collagen protein that promotes healing, NHS says.

Sunday, Dr. Katie James, Dr. Amber Horn and Dr. Michelle Rutz worked together to suture fish skins onto King's back, tail stump and legs.

While NHS says King isn't out of the woods yet, they are hopeful the procedure will make him feel better and promote healing and recovery.