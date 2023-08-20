NICU reunion is in its 11th year at Methodist Hospital

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Children who "graduated" from the NICU or neonatal intensive care unit had a heartwarming reunion with the nurses who took care of them in the first few months of their lives.

"I was always scared my whole pregnancy if they would make it," said Maria Sawaged, a mother of four. "I mean seeing them now, you kind of forget all of the bad moments because you're enjoying all the good ones," she said.

Sawaged attended the NICU reunion with her kids. She knows the nurses at Methodist well as her children were in the NICU. The reunion is in its 11th year. She was one of 487 guests that attended this year's reunion.

"Nurses are like second parents to them and it's the best," she said.

Sheri Kimmey has been a NICU nurse for 21 years and has been with Methodist for 13 years. She said she loves making a difference in people's lives.

"I couldn't imagine doing anything else," said Kimmey. "I love the population I work with - the families. Just the difference we can make in these kids' lives is awesome," she said.

Within the families, there were 40 sets of twins, triplets, and quadruplets altogether. Kimmey said it's great to have the reunion so close to the hospital.

"In the beginning, we had the events in the cafeteria which was awesome. We got so big, we had to move off campus. I love the fact that we're back here because the staff that are working can come down and just pop their head. It's really special to have it here on campus," Kimmey said.

Her joy — seeing so many little ones. "Yep. I'm not leaving," said Kimmey.

