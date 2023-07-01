Watch Now
Night Market in Millard uplifts local small businesses in creator community while supporting local non-profit

A successful first 'night market' for small business in Millard, showcases small businesses and creators across the Omaha Community, while sponsoring local non-profit.
Posted at 11:17 AM, Jul 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-01 12:17:31-04

MILLARD, Neb. (KMTV) — 66 local vendors packed the Hope Presbyterian Church parking lot off 158th and Q Friday night.

The event was hosted by Local Makers Collective, a small business in Millard.

The goal of the event was to showcase small businesses in the community. There were food trucks, clothing shops, artwork, face paint and something for everyone.

"There is someone from every walk of life in this parking lot, and I think that is really what markets should be and what Omaha is about. It's such a melting pot of all of these different cultures, that are showing their passion and what they are good at and a little bit of their culture with it and they like get to show it and it's awesome," said Nicole Szymczak, owner of Local Makers Collective.

Along with all the shopping, organizers chose to sponsor Project Intentional, a local non-profit, with a mission to restore dignity in women and families. The organization was at the market accepting donations.

Szymczak says this is the first market and they hope to host more this summer as well as holiday seasons to come.

