Night Market series begins in Turner Park

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — After taking a year off because of the pandemic, Omaha’s Night Market Finally welcomed back vendors and fresh food lovers at Turner Park.

3 News Now reporter Jessika Eidson took was there to see what the market had to offer.

More than 40 local vendors were on hand with everything from succulents to cocktail mixes, to dog treats — there was something for everyone.

What makes the market special is the lively atmosphere. Not only are you able to support local businesses, but you can also enjoy some music and spirits while you do it.

Friday night’s entertainment included performers from the nonprofit program called Blues Ed.

The night market is open until 10 p.m. Friday, is free, open to the public and dog friendly.

If you're not able to make it out Friday, the market will be open every other Friday until September 10.

