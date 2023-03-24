'Nightshade and Red Bone' exhibition opens at KANEKO on Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A new exhibition called Nightshade and Red Bone is opening at KANEKO on Friday and 3 News Now stopped by to get a preview on Thursday.

The artist, James Surls, is displaying 26 sculptures and 18 drawings.

KANEKO describes them as having a "unique sensibility to natural forms and his relationship to the environment."

For the exhibition, Surls is collaborating with the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company. He says sculptures have the ability to show life, but dancers take it further.

“My sculpture, regardless of whether I want it to have life or a being inside. It's wood, it's just an object. The dancers bring it to life. The dancers move in and around and about and meld with and correspond to and question. There's sort of a giving and receiving element to having the dancers here with the sculpture,” said Surls.

