Nineteen Nebraska Girl Scouts earn highest achievement

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nineteen members of the Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska have earned the Gold Award, the highest achievement in Girl Scouting.

According to a press release, Girl Scouts who have been awarded the Gold Award are “high school activists who change the world through extraordinary leadership and passion by tackling local, national or global issues.”

This year’s Gold Award Girl Scouts made an impact on childhood literacy, declining bee populations, suicide awareness, vaping risks and more.

“We are so proud to have 19 Girl Scouts earn their Gold Awards this year,” said Fran Marshall, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska. “Even during a pandemic, Gold Award Girl Scouts step up, select an issue that is important to them, and work diligently to overcome obstacles and accomplish a sustainable and impactful project in their communities.”

The 2021 Gold Award Girl Scouts are: Chloe Blumanthal of Alliance; Sydney Correll of Bellevue; Bailey Klanderud of Bennington; Hailey Baker of Blair; Bristyn Cummings of Chadron; Zoe Kraus of Crete; Kristen Rohrer of Edgar; Isabelle Claus of Elkhorn; Olivia Longmore of Gering; Elizabeth Caldwell of Glenwood, Iowa; Emma Bitterman and Genavieve Henry of Gretna; Rebecca Wulf of Hooper; Elise Benson of Lincoln; Laura Stehlik of Nebraska City; Bernice Hilker and Rebecca Liebsack of Omaha; Brynnleigh Weaver of Papillion; and Crystal Craft of Roca.

