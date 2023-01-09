Nineteen-year-old man fatally shot in Council Bluffs Sunday evening

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — Council Bluffs police are investigating a homicide after a 19-year-old man was found dead Sunday evening.

Officers were dispatched to the area of 4th St and Willow Ave around 5:15 p.m. for a report of gunshots being heard inside the building.

Officers found Tucker Dobberstein, 19, of Fremont, Nebraska deceased on the floor of one of the apartments in the area.

Preliminary investigation indicates Dobberstein was hit by at least one of the gunshots.

Dobbertstein’s autopsy will be conducted in Ankeny at the State of Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office.

No arrests have been made in connection to the homicide. Anyone with information should contact Council Bluffs detectives at 712‐328‐4728 or to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 712‐328‐7867.

