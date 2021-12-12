Nineteen-year-old man struck by pickup and killed

SPRINGFIELD, Neb. (AP) — Sarpy County authorities are investigating after a 19-year-old man was struck and killed by a pickup truck early Sunday near Springfield, Nebraska.

Sarpy County Sheriff’s Capt. Brian Richards said the man died at the scene of the crash near 132nd and Main streets.

The crash happened around 12:45 a.m. Sunday. Richards said the 19-year-old and two 18-year-old men were in a Ford pickup truck, but the 19-year-old got out of the truck before the crash.

Investigators are trying to determine how the 19-year-old came to be struck by the pickup. His name was not immediately released on Sunday.

