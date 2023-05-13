Ninety-three newly trained electricians graduate from apprenticeship program

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Last August, 3 News Now did a story about Omaha joint electrical apprenticeship and training.

The first students are graduating now. We met Ryan Burks last summer. And caught up again today.

He's one of 93 newly trained electricians who'll make it official Friday night.

“It feels, fantastic, I'm ready to make more money and have the opportunity to move up into any endeavors I can go from here, whether or not it be in the Union Hall or through the company I work for and I'm just excited to move on to the next step in life.”

Ryan first heard about the apprenticeship program his freshman year at Benson and now is onto his career as an electrician.

