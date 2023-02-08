Niskithe Prayer Camp protests Lincoln housing development

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Native American group in Lincoln is pushing hard against a planned housing development near Wilderness Park.

Protesters with the Niskithe Prayer Camp stood in front of machinery and ran in front of a construction vehicle.

Police responded to the site and negotiated but work stopped for the day.

Last week, a judge dismissed a lawsuit by the city to stop the activists' appeal of the project.

They expected a public hearing, but the board of zoning appeals rejected their appeal.

"This place has been held as sacred and has been a cultural site and spiritual site for us, for our people, as they come here to heal,” said Renee Sanssoucit, Omaha Tribe of Nebraska.

Lincoln's mayor approved the housing development plan last May. After that, the developer bought the land from the Catholic Diocese of Lincoln.

