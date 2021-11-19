'No better place': Iowa's new women's wrestling coach ready

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Clarissa Chun is looking forward to building the new women's wrestling program at Iowa.

The 40-year-old Chun is the first coach of a women’s wrestling program at a Power Five conference school.

Her first day on the job will be in February and the team will begin competition in the 2023-24 season.

The new coach had one of the best moments of her career at Iowa when she qualified for the 2012 United States Olympic team.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.