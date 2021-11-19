Watch
'No better place': Iowa's new women's wrestling coach ready

Paul Sancya/AP
File: Clarissa Kyoko Mei Ling Chun of the United States celebrates after her win against Irini Merleni of Ukraine in their 48-kg women's freestyle wrestling bronze medal match at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2012, in London. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Clarissa Kyoko Mei Ling Chun
Posted at 4:30 PM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 17:30:55-05

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Clarissa Chun is looking forward to building the new women's wrestling program at Iowa.

The 40-year-old Chun is the first coach of a women’s wrestling program at a Power Five conference school.

Her first day on the job will be in February and the team will begin competition in the 2023-24 season.

The new coach had one of the best moments of her career at Iowa when she qualified for the 2012 United States Olympic team.

