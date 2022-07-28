No Forced Birth Nebraska holds vigils across state on Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, a group called No Forced Birth Nebraska held vigils across the state including in Omaha in support of abortion rights.

The group is new and says volunteers are planning legislative and organizational action.

The goal is to continue allowing for safe and legal abortions in Nebraska.

“Coming to things like this just lets people know that we're not done. In fact, we're just getting started. There's plenty for us to do, and come join us," said Molly Mullen and Isaac Reilly.

The group plans to gather every Wednesday in September to plan for the legislative session.

There were also vigils in Lincoln and Kearney.

