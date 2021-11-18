No garbage or recycling collections on Thursday due to Thanksgiving holiday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As is the case in previous years, there will be no collection of garbage, yard waste, or recyclable collections on Thursday as the city observes Thanksgiving.

Omaha's Public Works Department said collections made on Thursday and Friday will be pushed back a day and should be set out by 6:00 a.m.

The department said collections will be back on track the following week.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.