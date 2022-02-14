No heartfelt Valentines this year? No worries, Reality Check tour will be full of (Kevin) Hart in Omaha this summer

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, comedian and actor Kevin Hart announced his 2022 Reality Check Tour will include a stop in Omaha. The announcement coincidentally landed on Valentine's Day, making for an even more "Hart-filled" day, though the actual performance won't be for another six months.

The three-month, 30-stop North American tour will swing by the CHI Health Center on Aug. 25. Though some of the stops on the tour are mandated as "phone-free experiences" wherein guests will have to secure their phones to ensure that their devices will not be used, the crowd in Omaha will not be subjected to the no-phone rules as it will be a Live Nation-produced tour stop.

Presale tickets are available starting on Wednesday at 10 a.m. while general tickets will go on sale starting at 10 a.m. on Friday here.

Philadelphia native Hart's last tour, "The Irresponsible Tour," was released as a Netflix standup special in April 2019, while the 2017 tour, "What Now," grossed over $100 million worldwide, according to a press release promoting the upcoming tour. It is said that when Hart performed his Philadelphia stop of the What Now tour at the Lincoln Financial Stadium, which is home to the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles, it was the first time a comedian had done so.

Beyond his comedy routines, Hart is an author and actor who has appeared in the 2017 and 2019 installments of Jumanji as well as lending his voice to both Secret Life of Pets movies. He continues to appear in brand sponsorships with Chase J.P. Morgan and Fabletics Men and works as CEO of HartBeat Productions and HartBeat Ventures.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.