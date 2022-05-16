No injuries as result of Sunday night cargo fire off I-80 near Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Neb. (KMTV) — A cargo trailer that became fully engulfed in flames around 9 p.m. on Sunday night near Greenwood did not cause any injuries or casualties, confirmed Nebraska State Patrol Information Officer Cody Thomas.

The NSP tweeted out a video of an Amazon Prime semi-truck trailer aglow in orange flames with dark smoke spewing into the dusky blue sky. In the brief but eye-catching video, which garnered 13.4 thousand views by Monday afternoon, the cargo box appears to be propped on stationary landing gear rather than tires.

That is because the driver of the semi-truck was able to safely detach the cargo box from the trailer. The driver was uninjured, and the blaze did not cause any injuries to others.

Troopers are out with a fully engulfed trailer westbound at mile marker 422 on Interstate 80. Traffic is backed up and moving slow. Troopers are running rolling road black please do not pass them. pic.twitter.com/TQCmBMZ5Mj — NSP_TroopANightShift 🇺🇸 (@NSPTroopANights) May 16, 2022

It did, however, result in a 3.5-hour traffic jam beginning around 9 p.m. when it ignited near mile marker 422 off of I-80, which was sustained until about 1 a.m. Thomas said that the cause of the fire was undetermined but was not caused by a collision.

