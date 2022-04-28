No injuries in Omaha house fire, but OFD emphasizes firefighter safety amid warmer season

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Early Thursday afternoon, units with the Omaha Fire Department were dispatched to a house fire near 37th and Jaynes Streets in North Omaha.

Upon arrival, crews were met with heavy flames and smoke visibly engulfing the rear of the house. They were quickly able to get the fire controlled, extinguishing flames within about 10 minutes. The house is said to be used as storage and not as a main residence, according to the owner of the home, who was at the scene. No injuries were caused as a result of the fire.

OFD's swift response in handling the situation gave firefighters practice amid warming seasonal weather.

"The temperatures are getting a little bit warmer so we do have the firefighters shedding their coats and their air packs after they get outside," said OFD Battalion Chief Rob McEvoy .

"We're making sure that they stay hydrated. You know, it's not summertime yet, but it's definitely warmer than what we've been used to, so we're keeping an eye on it. We do try and rotate, if somebody's been through an air bottle, they come out, we try and send a different crew in and get that first person an opportunity to rehab."

Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

