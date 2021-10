OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Police issued a help an officer call just before 4 a.m. after an officer fired shots inside an apartment building near 126th and Ames Plaza.

A caller reported men trying to steal catalytic converters around that time.

There were no injuries reported.

Police took four people into custody at the scene.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.