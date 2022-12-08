'No shortage of toys' in Omaha as Salvation Army Toy Drive enters home stretch

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Volunteers with the Salvation Army aren't Santa's elves, but the work they’re doing fits the description.

"It keeps us busy all day," Tiffanie McCowin, a volunteer, said. "It’s taxing on the body; however, it is very rewarding because we know what the end result will be."

McCowin and her team are hard at work sorting through all of the donations collected so far from this year's Angel Tree Toy Drive.

Captain Kelsie Moreno, Salvation Army of Omaha said several thousand toys have been donated so far.

Each donation is looked over and sorted into large boxes, some are even paired up.

"If we have a Hot Wheels set we try to put extra Hot Wheels cars with it," Moreno said. "We want to make sure they get a good gift that they can enjoy on Christmas morning."

Volunteers are grateful to be in the position to help families in need across the metro

"It’s just heartfelt to know that we are here and able to help those families who otherwise wouldn’t know where they’d get their Christmas toys from."

At the same time, the Salvation Army is grateful for everyone’s help this year.

"It’s just a fantastic thing to see the community rally behind this wonderful cause," Moreno said.

