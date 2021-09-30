Nobbies Parties owners say closing is bittersweet

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nobbies Parties has been in the Omaha community for decades, being the go-to store for many who need decorations, party supplies and holiday gear.

"My entire life I’ve been coming to Nobbies. My mom's aunt worked here for a really long time as well as a cousin I have always known to come to Nobbies, always plan to come to Nobbies for birthdays as well as my Halloween party," Wynetta Jones, a loyal Nobbies customer, said.

Co-owners of the party store, Joy and Gordon Watanabe, say it's a bittersweet decision to close down the local staple.

"The stars lined up. It was so many different factors that led to our decision and the time was right and so it was the best decision for us," Joy Watanabe said.

"It’s bittersweet but we’re excited for our future and our adventure, whatever it is in our life together," said Gordon Watanabe.

Customers say they were sorry to hear the announcement.

"I’m sad. I was really sad, kind of upset a bit. It took me off guard. I wasn’t expecting that because it’s been around forever," Jones said.

The Watanabes aren't done just yet, they're hosting a "Store Closing Sale" with items up to 50% off.

They say they're grateful for all the support the Omaha community has shown through the years.

"Very overwhelming. It’s totally overwhelming, but we’re so thankful Omaha is so kind and has supported us for so many years. It’s really a nice way to go. We thank Omaha for coming out and supporting us in our final month being in business," the Watanabes said.

Nobbies will be shutting its doors for good at the end of November. The store will be open with the sale going on Mondays through Saturdays 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

