Nobbies shutting its doors after more than 33 years

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a social media post by Nobbies and a sign posted on its doors, the party, costume and craft superstore will be closing for good at the end of November after more than 33 years in business.

As of now, Nobbies is closed in preparation for a retirement sale which begins Thursday, Sept. 30 at 11 a.m.

Nobbies was opened on Sept. 6, 1988.

Gordon's father, Harry Goro Watanabe, also started a well-known company in the area. That business is the Oriental Trading Company.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.