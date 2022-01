OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — NOMI Health announced Wednesday it will stop accepting walk-up and drive-up COVID-19 testing appointments at 3:30 p.m. due to the cold weather and wind.

Those with specific appointments after 3:30 p.m. will still be served.

NOMI Health says that with a similar forecast Thursday, possible changes will be announced Thursday.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.