Nomi Health closes testing locations in Omaha Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nomi Health COVID-19 testing sites in Omaha are closed Saturday. This is due to the heavy snow, road conditions, and staff that are available.

The closures include the Oakview Mall, Metropolitan Community College's Fort Omaha campus, and Metropolitan Community College's South Omaha campus testing sites.

The testing location in Council Bluffs remains open and any scheduled appointments were redirected to this site.

