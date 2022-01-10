Nomi Health moving to appointment only COVID testing as demand rises

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nomi Health COVID-19 testing sites are moving to accept people by appointment only.

This change is to help accommodate the number of people requiring tests, reduce lines as well as wait times, and for front-line workers to better meet the needs of the community.

Upon arrival, you should have a QR code on your phone or a printed-out copy of the code with your appointment time.

You must pre-register here and have a secured appointment before arrival.

Additionally, the Oakview Mall testing location will be adding a second testing line later this week.

