Non-profit gives back to single mothers in need

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The season of gift-giving and merriment was practiced all weekend at the Abide Campus.

Project Intentional, Inc., a non-profit helping single mothers, opened a holiday store where mothers could pick up gifts like toys and clothes.

Founder Sasha Berscheid organized this Winter Land Emporium so mothers could shop to their hearts' delights.

"The thing that stuck out the most to me is that women were telling me thank you, not for the items, but because they left feeling empowered, and that was amazing," Berscheid said.

It's shopping with a twist: there's no sales tax, just "transactions" made in kindness.

"There's a huge need to provide a service for women where there is no questions asked, we just want to make you a better version of yourself," Berscheid said.

Volunteers are unified in extending generosity to those in need.

"One of the hardest things to do is to ask for help. It can be very empowering and uplifting to take that first step and to ask for help and to ask for assistance because as I mentioned, we aren't meant to do this life alone," Danisha Hurst said.

"We all have a story, we all need help at some point, to be able to be at both sides of that, to receive and to give is probably the greatest blessing," Brianne Schuler said.

Being intentional — volunteers are making it a point to practice that — in gift-giving and beyond.

"I don't think anybody should or can do this by themselves, it's so much better when you enrich another family's life and they enrich yours," Schuler said.

For more about the organization, click here.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.