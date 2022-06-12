Nonprofit opens second community center in Walnut Hill neighborhood

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It was an exciting day for the Walnut Hill Neighborhood on Saturday.

The nonprofit InCommon held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the former Olympia Cycle building at the corner of 40th and Hamilton St on Saturday.

The building, which has been in the neighborhood since 1890, is being renovated into a brand new community center.

When the new space opens it will have classroom space for people to learn skills such as workforce development and take ESL courses. There will also be courses for people to earn their GED.

Co-Executive Director Christian Gray said the plan is to make the new community center a space where neighbors can come to not only better themselves, but also the neighborhood.

"We do things like neighborhood planning. We organize activities," said Gray. "Efforts towards affordable housing and things like that that improve the community."

Long-time neighborhood resident Sebrina Taylor said she is glad to see something like this in their own backyard.

"Everything is pretty much out west," Taylor said. "We have that down here now which is pretty awesome."

The hope is the new community center spurs community involvement and action, that will last.

"The work is continuing because the neighbors are doing it themselves and so that lasts for generations," said Rachel Bahl, Co-executive director, InCommon.

This is the second community center InCommon has opened in Omaha, the first was in the Park Avenue neighborhood.

