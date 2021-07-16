Nonprofit to help remove larger trees in yards for vulnerable homeowners

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — From big to small, thousands of trees in the Omaha metro area came down after high winds wiped through last weekend.

Many, especially those who are elderly, are struggling to find ways to remove the bigger trees in their yards.

The city is partnering with a national non-profit to provide help to homeowners who are not able to cut debris in their yards and get it to the curb.

This program is for vulnerable homeowners like those that are disabled or elderly with large trees down in their yard and need help cutting them up into smaller pieces to be hauled away.

The city will announce the nonprofit's name sometime Friday and all the other details.

Bob Stubbe, Public Works Director, said the nonprofit is already in the area and getting ready to start helping those residents.

He said they will do their best to cut up what they can, but will still be limited as well.

"They're going to come with personnel and chain saws. They do not also have the equipment to be able to handle a, let's say, a 24-inch diameter tree or something like that and haul it to the curb. They are in the same situation we are from the perspective of that this is very labor-intensive so we expect where there will be situations where you need to have the material at the curbside and again as I mentioned the other day. If you can't carry it, we are not going to be able to carry it, as well. The non-profit is in the same situation," said Stubbe.

