Norfolk mom accused of assisting in illegal abortion in court on Friday

MADISON, Neb. (KMTV) — The woman accused of helping her daughter with an illegal abortion was in court in Madison Friday morning.

41-year-old Jessica Burgess was supposed to have a pre-trial hearing but it's continued to November to allow for additional motions.

Court records show she's accused of helping her daughter get abortion medication and dispose of the fetus by burning and burying it.

