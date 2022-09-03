Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Norfolk mom accused of assisting in illegal abortion in court on Friday

The woman accused of helping her daughter with an illegal abortion was in court in Madison Friday morning.
Posted at 11:29 AM, Sep 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-03 12:29:37-04

MADISON, Neb. (KMTV) — The woman accused of helping her daughter with an illegal abortion was in court in Madison Friday morning.

41-year-old Jessica Burgess was supposed to have a pre-trial hearing but it's continued to November to allow for additional motions.

Court records show she's accused of helping her daughter get abortion medication and dispose of the fetus by burning and burying it.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018