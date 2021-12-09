Norfolk population grew more in one year than previous 20 years combined

NORFOLK, Neb. (KMTV) — Following the release of the 2020 census, the city of Norfolk, Neb. is now at an estimated 26,059 residents, up from 24,210 in 2020.

This is an increase of 1,849 people, which means Norfolk grew more in population in a single year than it had in the previous 20 years combined, per a press release from the City of Norfolk.

“These numbers reflect recent trends we’ve seen in increased housing permits, sales tax receipts, and new demand for services,” said Mayor Josh Moenning.

With the additions to the population come new updates to the city's ward boundaries. Updated maps will be submitted to the Madison County Clerk office by Dec. 30, and an adjusted interactive map will be uploaded to the City of Norfolk's website following the finalized ward maps.

“We’ve been open to new ideas, new ways of doing things, and focused on how to make Norfolk a welcoming, attractive city with an enhanced quality of life. The numbers support ‘proof of concept’ and will compel us further in our efforts to promote and manage responsible community growth,” Moenning said.

