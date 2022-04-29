North Bend Central grad killed in KY horse training accident

LEXINGTON, KY (AP) — Lexington-based Keeneland Racing says an exercise rider has died after being thrown from a horse at its training track Friday.

A Keeneland spokeswoman confirmed 20-year-old Callie Witt died Friday morning after being thrown from a 2-year-old horse. Alpha Event Medicine, the on-site medical personnel, immediately tended to Witt for life-threatening injuries, according to a statement by Keeneland.

The Lexington Fire and Emergency arrived quickly and took her to the University of Kentucky Hospital Emergency Department. Witt was later pronounced dead from blunt force injuries. A native of Nebraska, she had worked for trainer Joe Sharp.

The Blood-Horse, a magazine on international horse racing and breeding, had the news of Witt's passing as its top story Friday afternoon. It detailed that the 2020 North Bend Central High School grad was also the state girls wrestling champion in Nebraska the same year, and that a moment of silence was held for her at the Keeneland Racing facility during the closing day of its event Friday.

