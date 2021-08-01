North Omaha comes together for its first big reunion since 2019

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The 23rd biennial Native Omaha Days got underway this week.

Saturday was the famous parade down 30th Street, and organizers say it's the largest in Omaha.

As North Omaha came together for its first big reunion since 2019, several new businesses and organizations joined in on the fun.

"We have about 85 entries ready to line up and celebrate and meet and greet the community here,” said parade coordinator Vickie Young. “We're excited, we're so excited. There's a number of new businesses, new drill teams, new organizations, and everyone just wants a chance to engage the community.”

Young says it was so great to see everyone come together after such a difficult year in 2020.

