North Omaha Community hosts its 2nd annual fall fest

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's not just trick or treat... It's also "trunk or treat."

The North Omaha Community Partnership and its sponsors hosted its 2nd annual fall fest, Trunk or Treat and Chili Cook-off Saturday at Skinner Magnet School. There was free food, arts and crafts, games and entertainment. Community resource vendors offered healthcare services, childcare services and job opportunities.

Danny Robinson, the president of the Los Diablos Motorcycle Club, explained why he volunteered, “There's so much negativity in the community so we wanted to be a positive asset to the community. Try to give back and help the children coming along behind us to have something to look forward to."

The club has been volunteering at events since the 1960's.

