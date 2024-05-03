North Omaha insurance expert shares advice with storm survivors

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It sounds like a good thing: a deposit in your bank account right after you file for damage. But a local claims professional shares why that might not be the best for you in the long run.

Already local storm survivors are already seeing payments from their insurance companies as a result from claims filed after the April 26 tornadoes in the region. 3 News Now talked to Kyle Maring, CEO of Premier Claims, a loss adjustment company.

Maring said insurance carriers may provide a portion of the claim up front which cuts into the final payout. Immediate payments are a quick way for insurance companies to reduce their "to-do" lists — but homeowners may get shorted in the process.

"They can go ahead and deposit it," Maring said. "The only potential issue would be if you know, they force their claim into an appraisal. That could potentially bind them. But if they get a check from their insurance company, go ahead and deposit that, use those funds for what they’re intended to be used for.

To stay on track, Maring says document everything, and keep your receipts for reimbursement.

