North Omaha memorial honoring Dr. King will undergo renovation this spring

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A local minister wants to make sure Dr. King’s vision is kept alive in Omaha through a memorial that honors the civil rights leader.

"For me, it symbolizes what Dr. King stood for, for that beloved community," said Rev. Portia Cavitt, the minister of Clair Memorial United Methodist Church.

She continues to see the significance of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. memorial, which was installed by the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Metro Omaha in 2002.

Twenty-one years later, it’s getting much-needed restoration.

"It’s starting to sink," Cavitt said. "There are some raised parts of the ground and so we don’t want anyone to trip over it."

Cavitt, the City of Omaha and Douglas county are coming together to restore the memorial to its former glory.

The community will have more chances to be a part of it. Those interested can have their names on the bricks that make up the walkway. Cavitt also plans to work with Omaha Public Schools to contribute new student-written essays highlighting civil rights leaders.

She’s happy to be part of the effort to make sure Dr. King’s legacy remains alive in Omaha.

"We want to not only instill in the younger generation but all of us that are alive, that we still have work to do to come together. We talk about diversity and inclusion but we really have to mean it."

Cavitt hopes to have improvements started by March.

