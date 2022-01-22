North Omaha organizations awarded $192,000 in grants to benefit community

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — $192,000 worth of grants have been awarded to benefit North Omaha Thursday. The announcement was made by Douglas County Commissioner Chris Rodgers, Omaha City Councilwoman Juanita Johnson, Senator Terrell McKinney, and community members Ernest White and Rodney Johnson.

The funding was awarded under the revised Nebraska Convention Center Facility Financing Assistance Act. This allows 10% of the funds received by the City of Omaha to be distributed to areas with a high concentration of poverty.

The agencies and projects selected showcase historical aspects, reduction of violence, or assist with small business and entrepreneurship inside of the North Omaha community.

Here is a list of the organizations chosen and how much they received.

African American Empowerment Network - $9,000

BeAmbi & Company - $5,000

Black Men United - $5,000

Black Votes Matter/ 4.Urban.org - $5,000

Center for Holistic Development - $10,000

Completely KIDS - $5,000

Culxr House - $10,000

Elite Hustle Trucking Co. - $10,000

Freedomtainment - $20,000

Great Plains Black History Museum - $10,000

Johnny T’s Bar and Grill (Norma Ruth’s Restaurant) - $10,000

Juneteenth Nebraska - $5,000

Metro Area Youth Services (MAYS) - $11,000

Native Omaha Days Organizing Committee (Omaha Economic Development Corporation) - $22,000

Parker Youth Inc. - $10,000

Police Athletics for Community Engagement (PACE) – $5,000

RISE Academy - $5,000

Union for Contemporary Art - $15,000

UNTAMED - $10,000

24th Street Corridor Alliance - $10,000

