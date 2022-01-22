North Omaha organizations awarded $192,000 in grants to benefit community

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — $192,000 worth of grants have been awarded to benefit North Omaha Thursday. The announcement was made by Douglas County Commissioner Chris Rodgers, Omaha City Councilwoman Juanita Johnson, Senator Terrell McKinney, and community members Ernest White and Rodney Johnson.
The funding was awarded under the revised Nebraska Convention Center Facility Financing Assistance Act. This allows 10% of the funds received by the City of Omaha to be distributed to areas with a high concentration of poverty.
The agencies and projects selected showcase historical aspects, reduction of violence, or assist with small business and entrepreneurship inside of the North Omaha community.
Here is a list of the organizations chosen and how much they received.
- African American Empowerment Network - $9,000
- BeAmbi & Company - $5,000
- Black Men United - $5,000
- Black Votes Matter/ 4.Urban.org - $5,000
- Center for Holistic Development - $10,000
- Completely KIDS - $5,000
- Culxr House - $10,000
- Elite Hustle Trucking Co. - $10,000
- Freedomtainment - $20,000
- Great Plains Black History Museum - $10,000
- Johnny T’s Bar and Grill (Norma Ruth’s Restaurant) - $10,000
- Juneteenth Nebraska - $5,000
- Metro Area Youth Services (MAYS) - $11,000
- Native Omaha Days Organizing Committee (Omaha Economic Development Corporation) - $22,000
- Parker Youth Inc. - $10,000
- Police Athletics for Community Engagement (PACE) – $5,000
- RISE Academy - $5,000
- Union for Contemporary Art - $15,000
- UNTAMED - $10,000
- 24th Street Corridor Alliance - $10,000
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.